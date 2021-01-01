www.pardus.at

Pardus is a FREE award-winning, real-time graphical game set in a futuristic universe that can be played right from your browser!



Test your wits against thousands of others in this vast, persistent universe as you struggle to survive! Trading, pirating, smuggling, military ranking - how you play is totally up to you in this open-ended game set in space.



Playable with all common web browsers - No downloads or plug-ins required!



Pardus is 100% FREE!

No Plug-ins and NOTHING to download, EVER

Realtime, graphic-based game-action

Vast, persistent universe with thousands of players

Dozens of ships, over 100 upgrades

Multi-language tutorial:

Online characters: 116 Active characters: 7,457 Registered characters: 456,829




